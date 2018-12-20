Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Far East’s development to be key area of country’s development, says Putin

Business & Economy
December 20, 16:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president noted that the Far East enjoys a package of support measures, including territories of accelerated development and programs for the development of infrastructure

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Development of the Far Eastern areas remains a top priority for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an annual news conference on Thursday.

"There should be no doubts - it [the development of Russia’s Far Eastern regions] is one of the top priorities for the country’s development. It is our outpost in the Far East. It is what creates additional competitive advantages for us. We will develop science, we will develop education, we will continue to support the Far Eastern Federal University. Naturally, we will develop the shipbuilding cluster, we will continue to build shipyards in Vladivostok," he pledged.

The president noted that the Far East enjoys a package of support measures, including territories of accelerated development and programs for the development of infrastructure, ports, airports and non-energy exports.

"Naturally, we will continue to support the aircraft-building cluster. Plants will be provided with orders. We will also develop science there. An utterly new cluster has appeared: it is our new space center Vostochny. It is sea geology, everything that is linked with fish - all of this will be in focus of our attention. I have no doubts that we will reach positive results," Putin stressed.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
