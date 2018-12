MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he believes that the country has sufficient gas reserves.

"(Russia) has more gas (reserves) than the whole world," he said at his annual news conference on Thursday, adding that the reserves of the Yamal peninsula alone total 67 trillion cubic meters.

The volume of Russia’s gas exports in 2018 to reach historical maximum and exceed 200 bln cubic meters, the Russian president stressed.