Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Positive dynamics in Russia's economy despite other countries' protectionism — Peskov

Business & Economy
December 20, 6:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the world economy is becoming more and more unpredictable

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned over more frequent manifestations of other countries' overt protectionism but Russia maintains a positive dynamic of economic development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The situation in the world economy is unpredictable. We see that several countries completely gave up even hiding their protectionist plans. Protectionism is becoming more and more evident," Peskov said.

"All those pillars upon which the Doha Round was based, the whole WTO system [World Trade Organization] - all is in vain," he added.

"I don't know a single serious analyst who will take it upon himself to predict what will happen in a couple of years in world trade, in global trade and economic relations," he admitted. "We are witnessing aggressive, unfriendly steps in the form of various restrictions introduced against our country. That is, the international situaiton is mostly unfavorable," he said.

"However, even despite this, we manage to maintain an average positive dynamic of development which is necessary to embark on the economic breakthrough in the future, which was discussed by the president," Peskov noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
2
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
3
Reuters: US to evacuate all State Department personnel from Syria in next 24 hours
4
Putin expands on Russia's economic structure
5
Putin regrets growing global tendency of underestimating risks of nuclear war
6
Kremlin: Smartphones lead to snooping that’s why the Russian president doesn’t have one
7
Press review: US troops to exit Syria and Deripaska cedes core assets to lift penalties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT