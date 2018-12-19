Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to terminate sanctions against Rusal, En+, EuroSibEnergo

Business & Economy
December 19, 21:43 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The US Treasury is going to terminate sanctions against Rusal, En+ and EuroSibEnergo companies within 30 days, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department reported on Wednesday.

"Today, OFAC submitted a notification to Congress of its intention to terminate the sanctions imposed on En+ Group plc ("En+"), UC Rusal plc ("Rusal"), and JSC EuroSibEnergo ("ESE") in 30 days," the document says.

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska will remain under sanctions and its assets will be frozen, OFAC said.

"Deripaska will remain sanctioned. All of Deripaska’s property and interests in property, including entities in which he owns a fifty percent or greater interest, will remain blocked," according to the document.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
State Duma abolishes national roaming in Russia
2
Russian drivers bought 500,000 baseball bats last year to settle road disputes — police
3
Russia’s heavy strike drone to make debut flight in spring
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Putin’s annual news conference to be held ‘without innovations,’ says Kremlin
6
US fails to achieve own objectives in Syria, Russian lawmaker says
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT