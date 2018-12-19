US to terminate sanctions against Rusal, En+, EuroSibEnergo

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The US Treasury is going to terminate sanctions against Rusal, En+ and EuroSibEnergo companies within 30 days, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department reported on Wednesday.

"Today, OFAC submitted a notification to Congress of its intention to terminate the sanctions imposed on En+ Group plc ("En+"), UC Rusal plc ("Rusal"), and JSC EuroSibEnergo ("ESE") in 30 days," the document says.

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska will remain under sanctions and its assets will be frozen, OFAC said.

"Deripaska will remain sanctioned. All of Deripaska’s property and interests in property, including entities in which he owns a fifty percent or greater interest, will remain blocked," according to the document.