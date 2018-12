WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The United States included eighteen Russians and four Russian information resources into its sanction lists, the Office of Foreign Assets of the US Treasury Department reported on Wednesday.

Russian information resources Economy Today (Ekonomika Segodnya), Federal News Agency (Federalnoe Agentstvo Novostei, Nevskiy News (Nevskiye Novosti), and USA Really were put into the sanction list, OFAC reported.