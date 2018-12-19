Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosatom, Yakutia organize working group on small NPPs in the region

Business & Economy
December 19, 18:25 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

The Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and Yakutia’s authorities organize a working group, which will analyze whether small nuclear power plants could be built in the region

YAKUTSK, December 19. /TASS/. The Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and Yakutia’s authorities organize a working group, which will analyze whether small nuclear power plants could be built in the region, the region’s First Deputy Minister of Energy Vyacheslav Yemelyanov told TASS on Wednesday.

Expansion of Russia’s presence in Arctic should not do harm to environment, says PM

Earlier, Rosatom’s CEO Alexei Likhachev told reporters the corporation in early 2019 would present to the Russian government a list of Russian regions, where small nuclear power plants could be made. In autumn, 2018, Rosatom and Yakutia’s government signed an agreement on cooperation in construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants.

"We are organizing a working group, which will analyze how small nuclear power plants could be used in the Extreme North, where such plants could be made, and what effectiveness and tariffs could be expected," Yakutia’s official said.

According to him, the working group will feature representatives of Rosatom and the region. In his opinion, small nuclear power plants are a promising direction in electricity and heat supplies for settlements in the North and Arctic regions.

"They [small NPPs] can cut expenses on energy supplies, including for development of industrial clusters," the first deputy minister said.

