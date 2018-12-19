Russia’s unemployment rate down 6% annually in November

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The number of unemployed people in Russia in November 2018, according to preliminary data, exceeded 3.65 mln people, or 4.8% of the economically active population, according to the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to Rosstat report, the number of unemployed people decreased by 6% compared to November of last year.

Around 700,000 people were registered as unemployed at state employment service agencies, including 600,000 people who received unemployment benefits.

The number of economically active population in September 2018 amounted to 76.2 mln people, or 52% of the total population of the country, Rosstat said.