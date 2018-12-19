Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s unemployment rate down 6% annually in November

Business & Economy
December 19, 17:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The number of unemployed people in Russia in November 2018, according to preliminary data, exceeded 3.65 mln people

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Unemployment in Russia reaches record low 4.7% — Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The number of unemployed people in Russia in November 2018, according to preliminary data, exceeded 3.65 mln people, or 4.8% of the economically active population, according to the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to Rosstat report, the number of unemployed people decreased by 6% compared to November of last year.

Around 700,000 people were registered as unemployed at state employment service agencies, including 600,000 people who received unemployment benefits.

The number of economically active population in September 2018 amounted to 76.2 mln people, or 52% of the total population of the country, Rosstat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT