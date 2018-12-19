Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin approves governor KPI

Business & Economy
December 19, 16:37 UTC+3
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the list of key performance indicators for governors in fulfillment of the May Decree, according to the list of assignments posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"To approve performance indicators of top officials of Russian Federation’s constituencies for delivery of goals set forth by Decree of the Russian President of May 7, 2018 No. 204 "On national objectives and strategic development tasks of the Russian Federation by 2024," the list of assignments says. The presidential administration is to make relevant amendments to the presidential decree on performance assessment of executive authorities of Russian regions.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
