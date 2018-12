MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Italian Saipem in a joint venture with the Turkish Renaissance has signed a contract for the design and construction of the Arctic LNG 2 project for 2.2 bln euro. Saipem share in the project reaches 50%, the company said on Wednesday.

The project of the Russian company Novatek will be implemented in the Tazovsky District of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.