Brent crude oil price down below $56 per barrel first since October 12, 2017

December 19, 1:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for February 2019 delivery lost 6.6% to $55.9 per barrel on London's ICE on Tuesday, diving below the level of $56 per barrel for the first time since October 12, 2017, according to the trading data.

Meanwhile, the Russian currency has stepped up the decline to the dollar and euro as the dollar exchange rate increased by 0.8% on the Moscow Exchange as of 11:03 p.m. Moscow time since its previous closure to 67.31 rubles, while the euro exchange rate gained 1% to 76.46 rubles.

