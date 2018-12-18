Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italy seeks strong relations with Russia in spite of political crises, says diplomat

Business & Economy
December 18, 22:00 UTC+3 ROME

The deputy Foreign Minister expressed confidence that it's necessary to maintain political ties despite sanctions as "Europe should be interested in good relations with Russia for different reasons"

ROME, December 18./TASS/. Italy seeks to maintain a dialogue with Russia and favors strong relations with Moscow regardless of political crises, Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano told TASS on Tuesday.

"From its very first day, our government has been looking for ways to keep the dialogue with Russia going against the background of an objectively difficult international situation. Italy is part of the European and North Atlantic space, that is why it is not easy to find new channels for a dialogue," the senior diplomat said.

"The recent high-level contacts have contributed to strengthening it. We come out in favor of strong relations with Russia regardless of political crises, of what is going on in relations of the European Union and Russia," Manlio Di Stefano said.

He expressed confidence that it is necessary to maintain political ties despite sanctions "as today Europe should be interested in good relations with Russia for different reasons". The diplomat admitted, however, certain difficulties with the implementation of the clause on the lifting of sanctions in the ‘government contract’.

"New escalation in connection with the developments in the Kerch Strait has once again brough the problem to the forefront. This is not helping those who work to solve problems. It is necessary to achieve political stability to continue overcoming the existing misunderstanding. The logic of sanctions is erroneous," the deputy foreign minister said.

The so-called government contract of 30 items on the basis of which a coalition government was formed mentions the task to achieve the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. However, Italy did not speak against at the latest EU summit which considered extending the sanctions.

