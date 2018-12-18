Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosatom preparing contracts for two units at Xudabao NPP in China

Business & Economy
December 18, 21:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The CEO added that contracts on construction of the seventh and eighth power units of China’s Tianwan had already been signed

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Rosatom is preparing contracts for the third and fourth power units of Xudabao nuclear power plant (NPP) in China, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run corporation Aleksei Likhachev said on Tuesday.

"VVER-1200 will be contracted at the Xudabao facility as the third and fourth units," he said, adding that "the construction work will be launched in coming months."

He also noted that contracts on construction of the seventh and eighth power units of China’s Tianwan nuclear power plant (NPP) have already been signed.

"One can say that we have completed the implementation of the second stage of Tianwan as the third unit has been delivered to the ordering customer, the fourth unit operates in the power start-up regime," he said.

Earlier Rosatom and China signed a protocol on cooperation and a framework agreement on serial construction of power units for the Xudabao nuclear power plant in China. The plan is to construct two power units under the Russian design with VVER-1200 reactors. The agreements also stipulate the possibility of constructing more units in the future.

The Tianwan NPP is the largest facility of the Russian-Chinese economic cooperation. The first stage of the Tianwan NPP (the first and the second power units) was launched in 2007. The third power unit of the Tianwan NPP was launched in December 2017, while the fourth - in October 2018.

The protocol on cooperation in construction of the seventh and eighth power units of the Tianwan NPP was signed in early June 2018.

