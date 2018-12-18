Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian-Japanese economic cooperation fruitful in all areas, says minister

Business & Economy
December 18, 20:03 UTC+3 TOKYO

The cooperation between the two countries has been based on a plan offered by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid- 2016

TOKYO, December 18. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and Japan based on an eight-point cooperation plan offered by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has yielded tangible results in all areas, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"There are tangible results making the life of our countries’ people better in each area," he said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said that the sides had confirmed plans on further cooperation during the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. He added that among the discussed issues were cooperation in the areas of energy, agriculture, forest, fishing industries, medicine, healthcare, urban environment, Far East and cutting-edge technologies.

Over the past couple years economic cooperation between the two countries has been based on a cooperation plan offered by Shinzo Abe at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 6, 2016. The plan includes efforts to foster relations between Japan and Russia in the energy sector, small and medium-sized businesses, the promotion of industrialization of the Far East, expansion of the export base, as well as the proposal to strengthen cooperation in the cutting-edge technologies, including nuclear energy, and the sphere of humanitarian exchanges. Currently, the sides plan joint economic activities in five areas, namely aquaculture, greenhouses, tourism, wind energy, and waste recycling. As reported earlier over 60 projects out of 150 envisioned by the plan are being implemented now.

