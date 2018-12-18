Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 2,000 people from neighboring countries choose to move to Yamal

Business & Economy
December 18, 17:22 UTC+3 TASS

More than 2,000 people have participated in the state-supported program, under which compatriots from the former Soviet Union countries have chosen to move to Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Region

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, December 18. More than 2,000 people over recent six years have participated in the state-supported program, under which compatriots from the former Soviet Union countries have chosen to move to Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Region, the local government told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Pur river

Yamal’s government enters concession agreement to build toll bridge

"Under the program, 2,129 people have moved to Yamal, where 1,866 have received the Russian citizenship," the government’s international department said. "Ukrainians make 67%. <..> The biggest inflow [of the Ukrainian citizens] was in 2014, and later on it declined."

Initially, the program was planned for the period between 2013 and 2018 to attract specialists to the Arctic region. Compatriots from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania have passed simplified procedures to obtain the Russian citizenship. Most of them chose to live in Novy Urengoi, which is called the region’s gas capital.

"As for the education levels, 70% have higher education, 25% have graduated from colleges," the department quoted the region’s Deputy Governor Alexander Mazharov as saying.

The compatriots, he continued, have used allowances for settlement and document formalities, and benefits for housing rent.

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region wants to continue the program and has filed necessary documents with the Russian Interior Ministry, the regional government added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
3
Maduro announces signing of multi-billion dollar contracts with Russia
4
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
5
Putin: US pullout from INF Treaty may ruin arms control system
6
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
7
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT