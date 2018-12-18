Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Draft law on autonomous Runet does not imply restrictions for users, says Deputy PM

Business & Economy
December 18, 15:42 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

The measure is aimed at making the Russian segment as safe as possible and the least vulnerable,Maxim Akimov said

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 18. /TASS/. The draft law on autonomous operation of the Russian Internet segment in case of its disconnection from the global web does not anticipate limiting users’ capabilities but is aimed at supporting its stability, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As far as the draft law is concerned, it does not refer to disconnection or limitation of Russian users whatsoever in capabilities of global network use. The point is to settle obvious needs to support stable operation of the Russian Internet segment in emergency, which can occur either due to technical reasons or due to political reasons. Both are possible in our challenging world; we should be simply ready to that," the official said.

"I can confidently state one thing: such a solution for mitigation of risks for Russian users in the Russian segment, the national segment of the global Internet - such a solution is long overdue and needed," Akimov said.

"It [the activity for regulation of this sphere] is aimed at making the Russian segment as safe as possible and the least vulnerable," he added.

The draft law on support of independent operation of the Russian segment of the Internet in case of disconnection from the global web infrastructure was presented to the State Duma on December 14. The bill addresses development of the infrastructure that will make possible to ensure operability of Russian Internet resources in case communication operators are unable to connect to foreign root servers in the Internet.

