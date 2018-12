MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia in 2019 may be adjusted downwards, taking into account the decision of OPEC+ transaction, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"The forecast for the next year is 555-556 (mln tonnes - TASS). But (production) can be adjusted downwards taking into account the reduction by 3-4 mln tonnes," he said.

Novak noted that the forecast for oil production next year may change.