Yandex to get new headquarters in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/.The Yandex technology company intends to acquire a site for $145 mln in Moscow for its new headquarters, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Yandex "has entered into binding agreements for the purchase of rights to a land plot of approximately 4 hectares situated at 15 Kosygina Street, Moscow, Russia (the "Kosygina Site"), subject to further approvals by the Moscow City Government."

"Currently, the Kosygina Site is principally occupied by the Korston Hotel. The total acquisition cost of the Kosygina Site will be approximately $145 mln (exclusive of 18% VAT)," the company said.

According to the company the acquisition will be completed as soon as certain conditions are met, such as obtaining required regulatory approvals.

Following completion of the site acquisition, Yandex intends to develop its headquarters design proposal for the site, the company said.

Yandex named neither the budget for the creation of a new headquarters, nor the timing of the project.

According to the statement, the site acquisition "will be incremental to the group’s capital expenditure plans."

"The one-off impact will be immediately recorded in the group’s financials at the closing of the deal," the company said.