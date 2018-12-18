Belgium officially begins importing wine from Russia

BRUSSELS, December 18. /TASS/. Belgium officially began importing red and white wines from Russia. The first presentation of Russian wine imported to Belgium was held on Monday at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Brussels.

"From now on, the people of Belgium will be able to taste Russian wine in local restaurants or buy it in stores. This will allow them to better understand our country, which is traditionally known to everyone in this industry as a country producing vodka," Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said, noting that Today Russia attaches great importance to the revival of its own tradition of winemaking.

Representatives of the Belgian importing company Start2taste told reporters that the first batch of Russian wine had already arrived in the port of Antwerp three weeks ago. They added that due to the lack of established mechanisms for delivering Russian wine to Europe, the development of the entire transportation logistics was difficult, but in the end the solution was found

White, red and sparkling wines produced in 2008-2016 were presented, their retail price in Belgium ranges from 8.5 to 140 euro per bottle.