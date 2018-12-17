Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Italy sign protocol to bolster cooperation

Business & Economy
December 17, 21:33 UTC+3 ROME

According to the document, the sides continue to see each other as priority partners

ROME, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Rome have agreed to continue and to bolter economic and industrial cooperation on all trajectories in a protocol signed on Monday by Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi.

The protocol was signed following a session of the Russian-Italian council for economic, industrial and monetary-financial cooperation held in Rome.

In the document, the sides expressed satisfaction with the level of trade-economic ties. "Russia and Italy continue to see each other as priority partners, and assess positively possibilities for putting into effect their economic interests within the framework of bilateral ties, as well as confirm mutual bid to make the most of cooperation potentials in trade-economic, industrial and financial sectors," the protocol said.

Among other issues, the sides agreed to consolidate efforts to set up a joint venture between Russian Helicopters and Aero Sekur SpA.

Besides, according to data made public, Italy’s Leonardo (former Finmeccanica) has notified the United Aircraft Corporation about its intention to retain the share of ten percent in the capital of SuperJet International joint venture. The Italian side expressed hope that talks acceptable for the parties would be completed shortly between Leonardo and Russia’s Rosneft and Russian Helicopters on the project for the production of AW189 civil helicopters.

Italy notes the interest of the company in restarting cooperation with the Russian Post federal state unitary enterprise in Novosibirsk, as well in launching cooperation with Moscow Metro in the sphere of communications.

The protocol confirmed innovation technologies and modernization, space, agriculture, culture and tourism as priority trajectories of cooperation. A next meeting of the Council will be held in Russia next year.

