Russia, France to set up working group on WTO reform

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. Russia and France will set up a working group at the ministerial level for the WTO reform, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Monday after the meeting of the Russia-France Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC).

"This will be a working group at the ministerial level. We plan to hold the first meeting by the year-end," the Russian Minister said.

The parties will work out joint proposals on WTO reforms, Oreshkin said. "It is early to speak about the kind of proposals but we are proactively working on this topic," he noted.