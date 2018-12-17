Russia has partner relations with Italy despite geopolitics, says Russian minister

ROME, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s relations with Italy continue to be "stably partner," despite the geopolitical situation, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"We have just finished a meeting of the intergovernmental council where we discussed in detail current issues of our bilateral trade-and-economic cooperation," he told a Russian-Italian business forum. "I can ensure you that despite the difficult geopolitical situation, relations between Russia and Italy continue to be stably partner. And this is a solid basis for expanding mutually beneficial business cooperation."

The minister recalled that about 500 companies with Italian participation are currently operating in Russia. "And what is most important is that we see the willingness of Italian partners to expand their presence in our country. Such a constructive attitude makes it possible to implement new large-scale initiatives," he noted, adding that the two countries plan to look at closer partnership in such areas as digital economy, smart production and urban development.