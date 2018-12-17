EU permanent representatives agree extension of anti-Russia sanctions for 6 months —source

BRUSSELS, December 17. /TASS/. Permanent representatives of 28 member-states of the European Union agreed extension of sectoral economic sanctions against Russia for six months until July 31, 2019, a European diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Permanent representatives greenlighted extension of economic sanctions against Russia for six months," the source said.

This decision is of technical nature and formalizes the agreement reached at the EU summit on December 13 for extension of these sanctions. It should be also approved by the EU Council before the end of this year.

The European Union earlier imposed several sanction packages on Moscow, which include economic sanctions, individual restrictions and Crimea-related sanctions.

Sectoral sanctions, initially levied on July 31, 2014, concern financial, energy and defense industries, as well as dual-use goods. Economic sanctions particularly restrict access to the EU’s primary and secondary capital markets for five Russian financial institutions and their subsidiaries founded outside the European Union, in which the state holds a majority stake, as well as for Russia’s three biggest energy companies and three defense companies.

Sanctions also impose an embargo on weapons trade and ban exports of dual-use goods for military purposes to Russia, as well as restrict Russia’s access to certain strategic technologies and services that may be used for oil exploration and production.