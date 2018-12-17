Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU permanent representatives agree extension of anti-Russia sanctions for 6 months —source

Business & Economy
December 17, 19:22 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

This decision is of technical nature and formalizes the relevant agreement reached on December 13

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, December 17. /TASS/. Permanent representatives of 28 member-states of the European Union agreed extension of sectoral economic sanctions against Russia for six months until July 31, 2019, a European diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Permanent representatives greenlighted extension of economic sanctions against Russia for six months," the source said.

This decision is of technical nature and formalizes the agreement reached at the EU summit on December 13 for extension of these sanctions. It should be also approved by the EU Council before the end of this year.

The European Union earlier imposed several sanction packages on Moscow, which include economic sanctions, individual restrictions and Crimea-related sanctions.

Sectoral sanctions, initially levied on July 31, 2014, concern financial, energy and defense industries, as well as dual-use goods. Economic sanctions particularly restrict access to the EU’s primary and secondary capital markets for five Russian financial institutions and their subsidiaries founded outside the European Union, in which the state holds a majority stake, as well as for Russia’s three biggest energy companies and three defense companies.

Sanctions also impose an embargo on weapons trade and ban exports of dual-use goods for military purposes to Russia, as well as restrict Russia’s access to certain strategic technologies and services that may be used for oil exploration and production.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT