Russia expects SSJ-100 to enjoy high demand on overseas markets — minister

Business & Economy
December 17, 17:10 UTC+3

A quarter of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger jets has already been sold overseas and Russia expects greater demand for them on international markets,

Read also
Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft

Aeroflot to sign contract for purchase of up to 100 SSJ-100 aircraft

ROME, December 17. /TASS/. A quarter of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) passenger jets has already been sold overseas and Russia expects greater demand for them on international markets, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday at the meeting of the Russian-Italian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Manufacturing of SSJ-100 aircraft is definitely one of our flagship projects in the aviation industry. Over 160 planes have been produced to date in cooperation with the Italian holding Leonardo; 137 aircraft are in service. A quarter of them was purchased by foreign countries and we look forward to further growth of the demand on international markets," the minister said.

