Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian president’s 2018 income 12 times higher than last year

Business & Economy
December 17, 16:55 UTC+3 KIEV

This year it amounts to some $7 mln

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

KIEV, December 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has declared his 2018 income, which amounts to 198 mln hryvnia (about $7 mln), the Ukrainian News outlet informs, citing the data provided by the Unified Register of State Declarations.

"This sum is 12 times higher than the income the president declared last year, which amounted to 16.3 mln hryvnia (about $584,000) in 2017," the news outlet states.

According to the annual rating "Top-100 richest Ukrainians", published by the Novoye Vremya outlet, Poroshenko’s net worth is estimated at $1.1 bln, with the Roshen confectionary corporation being the key asset.

In 2014, before embarking on his duties as president, Poroshenko promised to give up all his assets except Channel 5, the Ukrainian TV channel. In February 2018, Poroshenko stated that during his tenure as president, his income has decreased significantly, and that his "life is not sweet.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT