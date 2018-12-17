Ukrainian president’s 2018 income 12 times higher than last year

KIEV, December 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has declared his 2018 income, which amounts to 198 mln hryvnia (about $7 mln), the Ukrainian News outlet informs, citing the data provided by the Unified Register of State Declarations.

"This sum is 12 times higher than the income the president declared last year, which amounted to 16.3 mln hryvnia (about $584,000) in 2017," the news outlet states.

According to the annual rating "Top-100 richest Ukrainians", published by the Novoye Vremya outlet, Poroshenko’s net worth is estimated at $1.1 bln, with the Roshen confectionary corporation being the key asset.

In 2014, before embarking on his duties as president, Poroshenko promised to give up all his assets except Channel 5, the Ukrainian TV channel. In February 2018, Poroshenko stated that during his tenure as president, his income has decreased significantly, and that his "life is not sweet.".