Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Minsk may return to integration projects, says envoy

Business & Economy
December 17, 17:28 UTC+3 MINSK

The issue is challenging for Moscow due to several reasons, Mikhail Babich said

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, December 17. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia can return to consideration of the issue of implementing integration projects with participation of the two countries’ enterprises, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Trade and Economic Cooperation with Belarus, Ambassador to Minsk Mikhail Babich said in an interview with TASS.

"If we build an allied industrial complex, pursue an allied industrial policy, it is necessary to get right on discussions as to making sure that Belarusian enterprises stay relevant on the market and have most serious development prospects," he said, adding that "the Russian side is ready for that."

According to the diplomat, that is a challenging issue for Moscow due to several reasons. First, the situation has changed significantly over the past four years, since 2013-2014 when the issue was widely discussed, he said. "Back then the Russian market was fairly free, no one was developing production lines similar to Belarusian ones, though not a single project has been implemented. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry together with the defense establishment have gone to considerable lengths over those four years," Babich explained.

He noted that now, for example, Kamaz is developing in a completely different way, EuroChem and a number of other enterprises that were proposed for integration with Belarusian partners, "have found new economic and technological solutions for themselves."

"However, that does not mean that we have missed something irretrievably. One should acknowledge and understand that the competence of Belarusian enterprises is very high and there is a market for their products. It is just that those markets should be correctly shared in terms of product line, price niches, supplies geography," the ambassador added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT