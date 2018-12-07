Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC countries agree to reduce oil production

Business & Economy
December 07, 16:57 UTC+3

The bloc recommends reducing production by all OPEC + countries by 1.2 million barrels per day

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

VIENNA, December 7. /TASS/. After several hours of negotiations, OPEC countries agreed to reduce oil production in 2019, the Iranian agency Shana reported, citing a participant in the meeting.

"OPEC members have finally reached an agreement on reducing the total volume of production after hours of negotiations," the agency said.

According to Bloomberg, OPEC recommends reducing production by all OPEC + countries by 1.2 million barrels per day.

The price of futures contract for Brent crude for delivery in February 2019 on London’s ICE increased by 4.9% to $63.18 per barrel after the news about OPEC agreements to reduce oil production.Thus, the price of oil reaches $62.95 adding 4.6%.

Earlier it was reported that  the meeting of the ministers of the OPEC + alliance has begun in Vienna. At the meeting the reduction of oil production will be discussed with Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries not included in the cartel.

Negotiations on the levels of production at OPEC + in Vienna are held from December 5.

According to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, "these are the hardest negotiations that have ever been."

Read also

Press review: Will Qatar’s OPEC exit impact markets and Istanbul summit 2.0 on the horizon

The OPEC meeting on Thursday lasted six hours and ended without any specific agreements. However the main scenario still envisages a reduction of 1 million barrels per day for all OPEC participants +. October 2018 was preliminary chosen as the benchmark month.

The stumbling points at the meeting on Thursday include the determination of oil production cut quotas for OPEC countries as well as exemptions from oil cuts for such countries as Iran, Venezuela (both under sanctions), and Libya and Nigeria (both were able not to cut production in 2017).

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who is now taking part in the meeting, earlier discussed Russia's participation in production cuts with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Reuters, Russia is already ready to cut production by 200,000 barrels, and not by 150,000, as previously reported. Before the OPEC+ meeting, Novak held bilateral meetings with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih.

Earlier, Al-Falih said that under the baseline scenario, the parties are discussing a reduction in production by 1 mln barrels per day for all members of the alliance from the level of October 2018 for a period of more than six months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s latest cruise missile corvette arrives at Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base
2
Iran not ready to even ‘symbolic’ production cut within OPEC+ framework — delegate
3
Defense attorneys for ex-Ukrainian President Yanukovich appeal to global community
4
India interested in training its military in Russia
5
Greek PM says hopes for Russian strategic investments in his country’s infrastructure
6
Russian MP slams US claims over Russia’s 9M729 missile as inconsistent
7
Putin does not rule out connecting South Europe to Turkish Stream via Greece
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT