Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greek PM says hopes for Russian strategic investments in his country’s infrastructure

Business & Economy
December 06, 16:43 UTC+3 ATHENS

Alexis Tsipras is due to arrive in Moscow on December 7

Share
1 pages in this article
TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

© TASS

ATHENS, December 6. /TASS/. Greece hopes Russia will make strategic investments in its infrastructure, ports, processing industries, agrarian and energy sectors, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman ahead of his visit to Moscow on December 7.

Tsipras noted undeniable progress in relations between the two countries in the sphere of culture reached thanks to the cross Year of Greece in Russia and Russia in Greece.

"These is progress in the sphere of economic and trade cooperation as well. We have had Russian investments in real estate, we have seen a major growth in tourist flows from Russia in the recent years. I hope the enjoyed their stay in Greece," he said.

In his words, "there are important possibilities for strategic investments" in country, especially now that Greece is through with a difficult economic situation of previous years.

"There are beneficial possibilities for strategic investments in infrastructure, ports, processing industries, the agrarian and food sectors, and especially in the energy sector" as Greece wants to be an energy and transit hub in the region, he said.

"I think it will be in focus of talks with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin during my visit to Moscow," Tsipras stressed.

The Greek prime minister will pay a visit to Moscow on December 7 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The program of the visit also includes talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The visit is expected to yield a package of documents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Maduro announces signing of multi-billion dollar contracts with Russia
2
Russian subs could surface in Gulf of Mexico and shock America, analyst cautions
3
Venezuela eyeing modernization of weapons supplied by Russia
4
Russian weapons highly competitive on world arms market Egyptian experts
5
Russian cutting-edge frigate live-fires cruise missiles in Barents Sea drills
6
EU looking for ways to increase support of southeastern Ukraine, says Mogherini
7
Venezuela to use Russia's GLONASS satellite navigation system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT