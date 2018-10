BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the ASEM summit and discussed implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project with her.

"I had a meeting with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. We discussed different issues. Let me frankly say that the Nord Stream was also discussed, certainly. And various statements regarding the Nord Stream that are made overseas," Medvedev said.