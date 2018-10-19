Russian Politics & Diplomacy
PM calls state of Russia-EU economic relations 'time of missed opportunities'

Business & Economy
October 19, 12:52 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

According to Medvedev, Russian and European businesses have always been closely linked

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the current state of economic relations between Russia and the EU "time of missed opportunities."

Russian PM Medvedev regrets loss of dialogue with some EU countries because of sanctions

Russia ready to revive energy dialogue with EU

"The past years have been a time of missed opportunities for economic ties between Russia and the EU," he said speaking at the ASEM summit. He added that in recent years Russia has managed to do much more in the eastern direction.

According to Medvedev, Russian and European businesses have always been closely linked and stressed that Russia and the EU are long-term partners in such areas as energy, trade, industries, space, and security.

