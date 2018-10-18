Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hails development of Russia-China relations

Business & Economy
October 18, 20:10 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian leader also believes that trade problems between the United States and China give Russia new opportunities to enter the Chinese market

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 18./TASS/. Russia is working on implementation of the agreements with China and is satisfied with the way relations with its neighbor develop, President Vladimir Putin told Yang Jiechi, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau, meeting him after a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

"We in Russia will be working to implement the agreements that we arrived at during a visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum," he said. "We can be pleased with the way our relations develop. We rate highly the additional efforts towards the development of Russian-Chinese relations that we and Chinese friends make," Putin said.

Putin believes that trade problems between the United States and China give Russia new opportunities to enter the Chinese market. He also said that Russia plans to take the new open niches on the Chinese market.

Responding to questions from participants in the Valdai International Discussion Club, Putin noted that, due to problems between the US and China, President Xi Jinping’s initiative One Belt, One Road becomes even more relevant because all economic constraints, on the one hand, put pressure on the global economy and markets, but on the other hand create certain "windows of opportunity."

"This means that Russia can get an additional niche," the President said.

For example, he mentioned supplies of soybeans to China from the United States.

"So now we will be gradually entering this market with our soybeans and let the Chinese partners produce soybeans in the Far East if they want to invest their money," the Russian leader said.

Aircraft construction is another possible area of cooperation, he noted.

"China was a huge buyer of Boeing’s, we have now stepped up work with them to create a wide-body long-range aircraft, we will move further towards creating a heavy large helicopter, we will work together on a space program," Putin said.

He singled out cooperation in the military-technical sector.

"We have a huge turnover in the field of military-technical cooperation, and we agreed that we will be engaged not only in sales, but also in technology exchange. We are also interested in this not to the detriment of our security," the head of the Russian state stressed.

Among other projects, he called the development of infrastructure and transport routes.

"Of course, we are interested in developing Trans-Siberian railroad and Baikal Amur mainline, we expect that the freight traffic will increase four times by rail, the freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route (via the Arctic Ocean - TASS) will grow to 80 million tonnes," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
2
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
3
Training aircraft L-39 crashes in Russian Krasnodar region
4
Attempts to dispute Crimea’s status are futile — Putin
5
Deathtoll in Kerch college shooting climbs to 20 people — authorities
6
Russia, US might reaffirm impossibility of winning nuclear war
7
Putin on attempts to block RT: Russia winning race in ‘hearts and minds’ campaign
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT