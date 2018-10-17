Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Egypt to sign subcontractor agreements for NPP construction by year-end

October 17, 18:51 UTC+3 SOCHI

Putin said that preparations have already started on the site

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Interaction between Moscow and Cairo in the energy sphere is important, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday.

"We discussed in detail issues of bilateral interaction in the energy sector," the Russian President said after talks. "The key joint project in this sphere is construction of a nuclear power plant of the Russian design in Egypt by Rosatom," Putin said. "Preparatory activities started on the site. Contracts with Egyptian companies intended to be proactively engaged as subcontractors are planned to be signed by the year-end," he noted.

"Positive experience of cooperation has also been accumulated in the hydrocarbon resources development sphere," the Russian leader said. "Regular supplies of Russian oil products and LNG to the Egyptian market take place," he added.

