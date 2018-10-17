Russia’s three organizations agree to develop artificial intellect in Arctic

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A polar division of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Project Office for Development of the Arctic (PORA) and the National Association of the Robotics Market Participants will cooperate in implementation of the artificial intellect program in the Arctic.

The organizations signed an agreement during a meeting of the discussion club on use of artificial intellect in the Russian Arctic zone, organized in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We can see this agreement will help us find and support the works and projects, which are important for the Russian Arctic," PORA’s Coordinator Alexander Stotsky told TASS. "The projects will be aimed at providing security of the people working on the shelf, of the cargo deliveries, at studies of the Arctic territories, covered with ice."

"We also see importance of work on new promising types of accumulators and on new directions in radiolocation," he added.

The parties to the agreement hope their cooperation will favor international, inter-regional and inter-sectoral cooperation in that sphere, he said.

The document outlines approaches to coordination of actions aimed at development of the robotics and artificial intellect markets, improvement of existing projects and programs, and work on new directions. In addition to that, the organizations will work on improvement of the legal regulatory base, on establishment of relations with the market participants, state and regional authorities, and non-governmental unions.