Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s three organizations agree to develop artificial intellect in Arctic

Business & Economy
October 17, 18:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Three Russia’s organizations will cooperate in implementation of the artificial intellect program in the Arctic

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A polar division of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Project Office for Development of the Arctic (PORA) and the National Association of the Robotics Market Participants will cooperate in implementation of the artificial intellect program in the Arctic.

Read also

A sycamore leaf in the Arctic: What Siberian scientists find in the Lena’s delta

The organizations signed an agreement during a meeting of the discussion club on use of artificial intellect in the Russian Arctic zone, organized in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We can see this agreement will help us find and support the works and projects, which are important for the Russian Arctic," PORA’s Coordinator Alexander Stotsky told TASS. "The projects will be aimed at providing security of the people working on the shelf, of the cargo deliveries, at studies of the Arctic territories, covered with ice."

"We also see importance of work on new promising types of accumulators and on new directions in radiolocation," he added.

The parties to the agreement hope their cooperation will favor international, inter-regional and inter-sectoral cooperation in that sphere, he said.

The document outlines approaches to coordination of actions aimed at development of the robotics and artificial intellect markets, improvement of existing projects and programs, and work on new directions. In addition to that, the organizations will work on improvement of the legal regulatory base, on establishment of relations with the market participants, state and regional authorities, and non-governmental unions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
2
Crimean college attack
3
Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty
4
Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student
5
Russian cosmonaut praises US astronaut Hague’s ‘composure’ during Soyuz failure
6
Medvedev warns West cannot sway Moscow’s stance by stoking anti-Russian hysteria
7
Putin highlights need for collective restoration of Syria's economy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT