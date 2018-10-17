Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eurasian Development Bank needs capital boost to deepen integration, says сhairman

Business & Economy
October 17, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The loan portfolio currently amounts to $3 bln

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) needs recapitalization for deepening integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairman of EDB’s management board Andrey Beliyaninov said Wednesday.

"The (EDB’s - TASS) own capital is currently $1.7 bln, while the loan portfolio is $3 bln. That is indeed a small portfolio for developing serious integration processes. I am confident that the government will support my suggestion that it is necessary to recapitalize such development institutions to make them active on the market," he explained.

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that the funds of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) should be used on developing domestic lending for infrastructure projects and supporting development institutions. The government plans to reach the NWF investment threshold of 7% of GDP next year. Earlier reports said that the Finance Ministry expects the National Welfare Fund to grow up to 7.8 trillion rubles ($117 bln) in 2019, 11.37 trillion rubles ($170 bln) in 2020, and 14.18 trillion rubles ($212 bln) in 2021.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
2
Crimean college attack
3
Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty
4
Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student
5
Russian cosmonaut praises US astronaut Hague’s ‘composure’ during Soyuz failure
6
Medvedev warns West cannot sway Moscow’s stance by stoking anti-Russian hysteria
7
Putin highlights need for collective restoration of Syria's economy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT