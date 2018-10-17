Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin backs creation of a free trade zone between Egypt and Eurasian Economic Union

Business & Economy
October 17, 17:24 UTC+3 SOCHI

The president is sure that "this will open up additional opportunities for boosting economic cooperation and increasing the trade turnover"

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced Moscow’s support for creating a free trade zone between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Our country supports Egypt’s aspiration to conclude an agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union," the Russian leader said after his talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Putin said he is confident that "this will open up additional opportunities for boosting economic cooperation and increasing the trade turnover.

The EAEU includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan. By now, the EAEU has signed an agreement on a free trade zone with Vietnam and a temporary agreement with Iran. Alongside with Egypt, the alliance is in talks on a free trade zone with several other countries.

