Moscow and Cairo will seek to resume charter flights to Egyptian resorts, says Putin

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Cairo will seek to resume charter flights between Russian cities and Egyptian resorts in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following negotiations with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

According to him, at the negotiations they discussed full resumption of air traffic, including charter flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. Putin noted that the Egyptian side is doing everything necessary to improve the level of flight safety.

"We will seek to resume charter flights in these destinations in the near future," the Russian leader said.