Gazprom gas supplies to Poland up almost 10% in 2018 amid rhetoric against gas from Russia

Business & Economy
October 17, 13:15 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. This year Gazprom increased gas supplies to Poland by almost 10% amid rhetoric against Russian gas, company spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told TASS, commenting on Poland’s signing of a 20-year contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

"Supplies to Poland, amid all the rhetoric against Russian gas, grew by almost 10% this year," he said.

He noted that Gazprom considers Russian gas to be absolutely competitive. As for Poland’s signing the contract, "this is their right," Kupriyanov added.

