Bratislava-Vienna railway project implementation can start before yearend, minister hopes

VYSOK· TATRY, October 16. /TASS/. Implementation of the project for construction of the Bratislava - Vienna railway can start before the year-end. The project is at the funding finalization stage, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect this project will receive support from financial institutions shortly. It is highly beneficial in economic terms," the minister said. "Therefore, I believe it will materialize already by the end of this year. I look forward to this," Manturov noted.

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Russia, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project to establish a new Eurasian transport corridor, including the construction of a 1,520 mm wide railway line from Bratislava to Vienna.

The project is aimed at creating a new Eurasian transport corridor by extending the broad gauge railway from Kosice (Slovakia) to Bratislava with access to Vienna and establishing an international logistics center in the Vienna - Bratislava area.

In February 2018, Russian Railways and Austrian Railways signed a supplementary document to the 2011 cooperation agreement, which provides for the development of cooperation in the markets of third countries. The feasibility study of the project was completed at the same time.