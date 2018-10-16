Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bratislava-Vienna railway project implementation can start before yearend, minister hopes

Business & Economy
October 16, 21:32 UTC+3 VYSOK· TATRY

Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov expects this project will receive support from financial institutions in the near future

Share
1 pages in this article

VYSOK· TATRY, October 16. /TASS/. Implementation of the project for construction of the Bratislava - Vienna railway can start before the year-end. The project is at the funding finalization stage, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect this project will receive support from financial institutions shortly. It is highly beneficial in economic terms," the minister said. "Therefore, I believe it will materialize already by the end of this year. I look forward to this," Manturov noted.

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Russia, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project to establish a new Eurasian transport corridor, including the construction of a 1,520 mm wide railway line from Bratislava to Vienna.

The project is aimed at creating a new Eurasian transport corridor by extending the broad gauge railway from Kosice (Slovakia) to Bratislava with access to Vienna and establishing an international logistics center in the Vienna - Bratislava area.

In February 2018, Russian Railways and Austrian Railways signed a supplementary document to the 2011 cooperation agreement, which provides for the development of cooperation in the markets of third countries. The feasibility study of the project was completed at the same time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
2
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
3
Bellingcat linked to Western special services, says Russian foreign minister
4
Saudi Arabian prince opponents may be involved in journalist's disappearance, expert says
5
Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia supports severance of ties with Constantinople
6
Russia views Africa as continent of the future, says diplomat
7
Presidents of Russia and Egypt to discuss resumption of direct flights between countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT