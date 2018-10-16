Russian transport ministry offers five projects to major companies

KAZAN, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport offers five projects to companies from the "Belousov List" [companies indicated by presidential aide Andrei Belousov for implementation of new projects - TASS], Minister Evgeni Ditrikh told reporters on Tuesday.

These are the high-speed motorway and railway from Moscow to Kazan, railway debottlenecking, a seaport project and construction of airport terminals, he said.

"We have identified five projects we would like to offer. This is the Moscow-Kazan high-speed motorway, the railway debottlenecking project, the HSR project [Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway - TASS] after further calculations and an extra rationale prepared for it, a seaport project and projects of airport terminals to be made within the framework of regional aviation development," Ditrikh said.