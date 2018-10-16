Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian transport ministry offers five projects to major companies

Business & Economy
October 16, 19:07 UTC+3

These are the high-speed motorway and railway from Moscow to Kazan, railway debottlenecking, a seaport project and construction of airport terminals

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport offers five projects to companies from the "Belousov List" [companies indicated by presidential aide Andrei Belousov for implementation of new projects - TASS], Minister Evgeni Ditrikh told reporters on Tuesday.

These are the high-speed motorway and railway from Moscow to Kazan, railway debottlenecking, a seaport project and construction of airport terminals, he said.

"We have identified five projects we would like to offer. This is the Moscow-Kazan high-speed motorway, the railway debottlenecking project, the HSR project [Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway - TASS] after further calculations and an extra rationale prepared for it, a seaport project and projects of airport terminals to be made within the framework of regional aviation development," Ditrikh said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
2
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
3
Two pilots killed in Su-27 fighter jet crash during Clear Sky drills in Ukraine
4
Russia, Israel discuss Russian-US relations
5
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
6
First NPP power unit in Uzbekistan to be launched in 2028
7
Armenia’s PM Pashinyan announces his resignation live on Public television
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT