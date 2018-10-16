Presidents of Russia and Egypt to discuss resumption of direct flights between countries

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will discuss the resumption of direct flights between the two countries at the talks in Sochi, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. But he added that directly this issue will be tackled by the experts in this field.

"Of course, the resumption of direct flights between our countries will also be in view of the Presidents. Resumption of tourist charter flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh is still on the agenda. This topic will be discussed," the aide said.

The Egyptian side promises to ensure an adequate level of security (in the country’s airports - TASS), the presidents will touch upon this aspect. But later, experts from the two countries will directly deal with it," he added.

Ushakov stated the active growth of trade turnover between the two countries.

According to him, the leaders will also touch upon the implementation of the largest joint project - construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant. The talks’ agenda also includes prospects for the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the eastern region of Port Said, supply of 1,300 passenger cars to Egypt by a Russian-Hungarian consortium, and cooperation in agriculture.

Ushakov noted that in the first 9 months of this year, Russia supplied almost 7 mln tonnes of grain to Egypt, as a result, Russian exports meet 72% of Egyptian demand for wheat.

Speaking about other topics of negotiations, the aide to the Russian leader referred to the preparation of an agreement on a free trade zone between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union.

President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday. Al-Sisi is currently in Russia on a three-day visit on the invitation of the Russian president. The Russian government's press service said that talks will begin on Tuesday, October 16, when the Russian prime minister will discuss the Egyptian president the implementation of joint projects. Talks between Putin and al-Sisi will start in the evening on Tuesday in the informal format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Flight connection

All flights between Russia and Egypt were cancelled in November 2015 after a Russian A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31, 2015 some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh. In 2016-2017, the sides negotiated resumption of aviation service. A new terminal meeting all aviation security requirements was been constructed in Cairo airport. Before flights were resumed, Russian aviation experts examined the airport several times.

In January 2018, Putin signed a decree on resuming regular flights between Russia and Egypt. It took two months to resolve technical issues and ensure the presence of Russian security personnel at Cairo airport. As of now, aviation service has been relaunched only for regular flights between the two capitals, whereas charter flights to resort towns, particularly Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, are still suspended.