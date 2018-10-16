Russian Politics & Diplomacy
First NPP power unit in Uzbekistan to be launched in 2028

Business & Economy
October 16, 17:03 UTC+3

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia was "ready to ensure reliability and safety of the plant under construction"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The first power unit of the nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Uzbekistan by the Russian state-run corporation Rosatom will be put into service in 2028, aide to Russian President Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The project cost is estimated to be about $11 bln and the first power unit is expected to start operations in 2028," Ushakov said.

"The Russian side is ready to ensure reliability and safety of the plant under construction and engage Uzbekistani entities in construction," the official added.

On December 29, 2017, Russia and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy. The document envisages joint work in a number of areas, including the construction of nuclear power plants in the republic and the development of uranium deposits. At that time, during his working visit to Tashkent, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev announced that Russia proposed building a two-unit nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

The two countries inked the intergovernmental agreement on construction of the nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan in September 2018.

