Russian Supreme Court turns down Siemens’ appeal against court rulings on Crimean turbines

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court refused to accept a cassation appeal filed by German company Siemens AG and Siemens Gas Turbine Technology (Siemens’ joint venture with Russia’s Power Machines) against court decisions on the lawsuit to Technopromexport for consideration by the judicial board of the Russian Federation Armed Forces. This is according to the register of arbitration cases.

The complaint filed at the end of August concerns the decision of the lower courts that did not uphold Siemens claim against to the companies of Russian corporation Rostec (OAO and OOO Technopromexport) on declaring the contracts for the supply of gas turbines invalid.

In December 2017, the Moscow Arbitration Court dismissed the claims filed by Siemens and Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies against Rostec’s affiliates OAO and OOO Technopromexport on invalidation of gas turbines supply contract.