Russia interested in NPP construction projects in Slovakia — minister

Business & Economy
October 16, 0:55 UTC+3 BRATISLAVA

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Russian companies could participate in completing the second stage of the Mochovce NPP in Slovakia

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

BRATISLAVA, October 15. /TASS/. Russia is interested in participating in projects on completion of Mochovce nuclear power plant (NPP) extension and poissble construction of new power units for Bohunice NPP, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on Monday.

"Russia is a reliable supplier of nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants in Slovakia. We are interested in expanding our cooperation in the nuclear energy sphere - I mean participation of Russian companies in completing the second stage of Mochovce NPP and the potential project of constructing power units of Bohunice NPP," Manturov said.

Russia also offers Slovakia to work together in the markets of other countries, the minister added. "Joint work in the markets of third countries looks promising. Our countries have similar experience and competence in several industrial sectors. I think it will be more productive not to compete with each other, but rather to tap into the markets of third countries together, especially since there are successful examples of such work," Manturov said adding that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade can prepare a corresponding memorandum for cooperation in this sphere.

The Russian minister reminded about a successful implementation of a project of delivering equipment for the Maximo Gomez thermoelectric power plant in Cuba.

