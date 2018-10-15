Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RDIF to participate in Riyadh forum, despite diplomatic scandal

Business & Economy
October 15, 21:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The forum is due to be held later in October

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will proactively participate in the Future Investment Initiative to be held in Riyadh in October, despite the diplomatic scandal related to disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and refusal of certain Western speakers to attend the event, RDIF told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to proactively participate in the Future Investment Initiative together with its partners," RDIF said in a comment.

The Future Investment Initiative is the annual forum initiated by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. It will be held in Riyadh for the second time this year.

RDIF is proactively interacting with Saudi Arabia, including investments into a range of Russian projects planned in cooperation with the Saudi sovereign fund PIF.

