MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The spending on health care in Russia will grow by 9.6% year-on-year in in 2019 to 94.3 bln rubles ($1.4 bln), according to the Accounts Chamber’s conclusion on the draft budget for 2019-2021.

"The largest increase in spending in 2019 in comparison with 2018 is provided for social policies - 248.3 bln rubles ($3.8 bln) (25.3% of the total amount of the increase), spending on national economy is set at 218.2 bln rubles ($3.3 bln) (22.3%), spending on education is set at 99.7 bln rubles ($1.5 bln) (10.2%), spending on environmental protection is planned at 97.2 bln rubles ($1.5 bln) (9.9%) and spending on health care is planned at 94.3 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) (9.6%)," the document says.