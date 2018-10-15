Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian and US politicians, businessmen gather for Fort Ross Dialogue forum

Business & Economy
October 15, 7:20 UTC+3 SAN FRANCISCO

The US and Russian participants expect to ink various business agreements and to discuss ways for future cooperation

SAN FRANCISCO, October 15. /TASS/. An international annual forum Fort Ross Dialogue opens on Monday in San Francisco, California, and will see the participation of Russian and US politicians and experts as well as business representatives of both countries.

The international conference is traditionally held in California in October at the historical settlement in California, Fort Ross, named after Russian pioneers in the United States.

This year the forum is expected to be attended by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, California Governor Jerry Brown, Governor of Russia’s Veliky Novgorod Region Andrei Nikitin, Chevron Neftegaz Inc. President Andrew McGrahan, Transneft Vice President Mikhail Margelov as well as by Nikolai Kolesnikov, the first deputy director general of Russia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot.

The program of the forum stipulates reports of key participants as well as group discussions and seminars. The US and Russian participants in the Fort Ross Dialogue also expect to ink various business agreements and to discuss ways for future cooperation.

