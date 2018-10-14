Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

G20 sees possibility of sharp downturn in developing economies — Russian delegate

Business & Economy
October 14, 6:50 UTC+3 DENPASAR

The key measure suggested by the G20 for mitigating those risks is the creation of international reserves

Share
1 pages in this article

DENPASAR /Bali/, October 14. /TASS/. Participants of the G20 financial meeting believe that a sharp downturn in developing economies has a higher chance to happen and, if so, will have a stronger effect on global growth than potential trade wars, a Russian delegate has told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak who attended the meeting in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, said: "the focus [of the discussion] was not on risks linked to protectionism and trade wars, but on the threat of a rapid economic downturn in developing economies."

"Many delegates saw the risk of a sharp decline in their economic growth due to the clear tendency of growing loan costs for those countries, due to depreciation of their currencies against the dollar, as well as domestic problems in some countries where populist tendencies are on the rise. Those risks are more likely to happen than a trade war," the Russian official went on.

Storchak said that although the agenda of the meeting was curbed, the discussion focused not only on the general situation in the global economy and financial markets, but also on risks of negative developments.

"The overall message was that the global economy is now in a fairly good condition, given that the economic growth rates have been above average figures for many years. One might probably wonder what could go wrong here. Nevertheless, the IMF and its leadership considered it necessary to raise the issue of risks of global situation changing drastically," he said.

The key measures suggested by the G20 for mitigating those risks is the creation of international reserves. The measure was said to play a key role in solving issues regarding balance of payments and national budgets.

"The reserves should amount to no less than 3% of import, which is a classical figure. Some colleagues tried to challenge this opinion, because creating the reserves means the simultaneous decrease in domestic investment, and not everyone thinks that this is right. Everyone has a different opinion on the balance of precautions and stimulus measures," the Russian official said.

Other measures suggested by G20 include structural reforms, measures to increase labor efficiency and fight against inequality.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Malaysian minister rejects claims of Russia’s influence over MH17 issue
2
Powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits off Kuril Islands
3
UAE astronaut not to fly to ISS in April after accident with Soyuz MS-10 — source
4
Blasts resume at north Ukrainian ammo depot on fifth day of firefighting effort
5
Russia’s Emelianenko defeats US opponent Sonnen in New York
6
Putin pledges Russia's support to Venezuela
7
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT