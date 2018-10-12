Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US Treasury extends term for investors to complete transactions with Rusal, En+

Business & Economy
October 12, 16:48 UTC+3

The term for American investors has been extended until December 12

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The U.S. Treasury has extended the term for American investors to complete operations with the shares and debt instruments of Russian companies Rusal and En+ until December 12, 2018. This was according to a statement by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Earlier the investors were allowed to book transactions with these companies until November 12, 2018. The US Treasury kept the deadline for completion of transactions with for securities of GAZ Group unchanged, which is October 12, 2018.

"En+ and Rusal have approached the U.S. Government about substantial corporate governance changes that could potentially result in significant changes in control. As the review of these proposals is ongoing, OFAC is extending the expiration date of related licenses until December 12," said a Treasury spokesperson.

On April 6, the US authorities announced sanctions against a number of Russian officials, businessmen and companies. Among them were Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska and associated companies Rusal, Basic Element holdings, En+ and Russian Machines, Eurosibenergo, GAZ Group, B-Finance investment company and Kuban agroholding.

