Test supplies of electricity from Russia to Iran may start in 2019

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The first trial electricity supplies from Russia to Iran via the Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran energy corridor may start as early as 2019, Russia’s Energy Ministry said in a statement following the results of the first meeting of the trilateral working group on linking the power grids of the three countries.

"Following the meeting, the parties agreed that the interested companies should speed up preparation of specific proposals for electricity trade within the integrated power grid of the three countries and consider the possibility of tests supplies of electricity to Iran in 2019," the ministry said.