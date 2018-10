MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. OPEC member-states increased crude oil production by 100,000 barrels per day to this year’s highest level of 32.78 mln barrels in September 2018, which brings their compliance with the crude production cap deal to 121%, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its October report on Friday.

Non-OPEC states participating in the agreement reported 37% compliance for September.