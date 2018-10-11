Putin approves report on 2017Y federal budget performance

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on performance of the federal budget for 2017. The document was posted on Thursday on the official web portal of legislative acts.

According to the report, federal treasury revenues amounted to 15.1 trillion rubles ($227.8 bln) in 2017. Expenditures totaled 16.4 trillion rubles ($247.4 bln) in the reporting period. Deficit of the federal budget equaled 1.3 trillion rubles ($19.6 bln). Oil and gas revenues accounted for 6 trillion rubles ($90.5 bln) within the total amount of federal budget revenues. Non oil and gas revenues equaled 9.1 trillion rubles ($137.3 bln).

"Performance of the federal budget in 2017 took place in the environment of improving global market situation for main goods of traditional Russian export and growing rate of the national currency against the US dollar and the euro," the budget and financial markets committee of the Federation Council said in its conclusion.

GDP amounted to 92 trillion rubles ($1.4 trillion) in current market prices in January - December 2017, making up 99.8% of projected volume. GDP growth in 2017 was 1.5% against 2016, below the forecast of 2.1%. Development of telecom infrastructure, wholesale and retail trade, culture and sports contributed to GDP growth.